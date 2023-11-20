Airport issue takes off this election season in Rajasthan's Kota

Another parent Praveen Kumar Singh from Patna said, “A lot of time is wasted in train. Air connectivity should be there in Kota, because children come here from all over the country. If we have to meet children sometime during the year, we have to take out five days time. If there is air connectivity then the work will be done in a day or two.” Asked about the issue, BJP's Kota North candidate Gunjal claimed that the land that the state had to give after clearance has not been given. “This was the responsibility of the state government. Wherever airports are constructed, the state government provides the land. The state government has not fulfilled its responsibility properly. They can say anything but the state government is responsible,” he alleged. “We promise to Kota that under our state government, we will get the airport work done on priority,” he told PTI.