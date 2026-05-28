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Ajmer: Charred bodies of ex-sarpanch & family members discovered; first wife under lens

The police are probing a murder angle as three bodies were found inside a car vehicle, while one was found in a nearby field.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 09:29 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 09:29 IST
India NewsIndiaCrimeRajasthanAjmer

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