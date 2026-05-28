Ajmer: Charred bodies of ex-sarpanch & family members discovered; first wife under lens

<p>A former sarpanch along with three of his family members were burnt alive inside a vehicle at a village in Rajasthan's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ajmer">Ajmer </a>district on Thursday. According to the police, the incident took place at Shrirampura village, nearly 60 km from Ajmer city.</p><p>The former sarpanch has been identified as Ram Singh Choudhary, and other victims are his wife Suryagyan Devi, mother Poosi Devi, and a relative named Mahima Chaudhary.</p><p>The police are probing a murder angle as three bodies were found inside the charred vehicle, while one was found in a nearby field.</p>.Jharkhand | Family of missing CRPF jawan seeks CBI probe, urges govt to either find him or declare dead.<p>Ajmer SP Harsh Vardhan Agarwala said the incident initially appeared to be the result of an accidental fire, but preliminary investigation indicated that it could be a case of multiple murders.</p><p>"The bodies have injury marks and there were blood stains at the residence of Ram Singh. His family members are tight-lipped," Agarwala said.</p><p>Ram Singh had two wives and the role of the first wife and his children appear to be suspicious, Agarwala said. Meanwhile, the bodies have been shifted to a mortuary for autopsy.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>