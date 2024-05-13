Madrasa students kill imam over alleged sexual abuse in Ajmer: Report

Police officials in Ajmer yesterday detained six minor students of a madrasa for allegedly killing the imam of the city's Mohammadi Masjid, identified as Maulana Mohammad Mahir (32), over his alleged subjection of a student to repetitive sexual abuse, The Times of India reported on Monday.

Officials told the publication that the students strangulated Mahir on April 27 and stuck to their story that three masked men were behind Mahir's murder, adding that they were threatened with consequences were they to come out with the truth.

Speaking with the publication, Ajmer SP Devendra Kumar Bishnoi noted that the case proved challenging as inspecting the CCTV footage proved futile. Ultimately, the cops gained the trust of the students, who then confessed to their crime, Bishnoi said.