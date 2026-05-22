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Ajmer Sharif cleric demands national animal status for cow, ban on slaughter, beef export

Chishti said that the cow holds deep religious significance for the Hindu community and deserves respect and constitutional protection.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 11:23 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 11:23 IST
India NewsRajasthanCow

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