Rajasthan

Amritsar man jumps before moving train in Ajmer over property dispute


Last Updated 11 October 2023, 19:27 IST

A 32-year-old man allegedly killed himself by jumping in front of a moving train in an area under the Alwar Gate Police Station area of Ajmer district, police said Wednesday.

The man, identified as Mohit Mehta, in a suicide note he left behind accused the owner of his company of implicating him in a property dispute.

SHO Shyam Singh Charan said Mehta, a resident of Amritsar, jumped in front of a train on the Gulab Bari railway track late Tuesday night.

His body has been kept in the mortuary of JLN Hospital for post mortem which will be done after his family arrives.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Mehta had a case pending in a court in Amritsar and was not attending the hearing.

(Published 11 October 2023, 19:27 IST)
