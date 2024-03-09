Another jolt to Rajasthan Congress as top leaders may cross over to BJP

Vijaipal had contested the Degana Assembly seat on the Congress ticket but lost it. Richpal Yadav had recently spoken in favour of the BJP, claiming that Congress gives no respect to grassroots leaders, and hence they are leaving.

In the case of another former minister Rajendra Yadav, several raids took place in connection with the Poshahar scam during former chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s tenure. Yadav had denied any wrongdoing then and said he cannot be cowed down by the raids.

Alok Beniwal, son of former Gujarat Governor and Congress leader Kamla Beniwal, had won the Shahpura seat as an Independent after Congress denied him a ticket. But he supported the Congress during the five years. However, after he was denied a Congress ticket this time, it seems Beniwal has made up his mind to join the BJP.

Several Congress leaders crossed over to the BJP just before the Assembly elections. One of the most talked-about is Jyoti Mirdha from the Mirdha family of Nagaur, who joined BJP, was given Assembly ticket by the saffron party but lost. This time again, BJP has reposed faith in her from Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency. Bari legislator Giriraj Singh Malinga, who joined BJP before the Assembly elections, also lost his seat from the same constituency.

The most hyped joining is of influential tribal leader and five-term MLA Mahendrjeet Singh Malviya, who was miffed because he was not made the leader of Opposition in the House. Malviya had retained his Banswara seat despite the BJP wave in 2013. Malviya says Congress does not give space or voice to its leaders. BJP has now given him the Lok Sabha ticket from Banswara.