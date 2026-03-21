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Anti-US, Israel protests mark Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Rajasthan

In Jaipur's Amber area, women and children from both communities took out a march, raising slogans against the US and Israel and expressing grief over reported deaths in Iran.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 08:16 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 08:16 IST
India NewsUnited StatesIsraelRajasthanEid-ul-Fitr

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