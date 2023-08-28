Appeal to students to leave bad company: Rajasthan Minister on Kota suicides

Even as authorities in Rajasthan's Kota district directed coaching institutes to stop conducting routine tests for students preparing for NEET and other competitive exams for the next two months in the wake of suicides by a number of aspirants, state Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas has appealed to students to "leave bad company and keep a positive approach in life."

Commenting on the alarming suicide rate in the coaching hub, Khachariyawas, who is the state Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, told news agency ANI, "The youth nowadays is suffering from depression. Earlier, people used to live with families. They used to talk to and seek guidance from their families. I appeal to the students to leave bad company and keep a positive approach in life."