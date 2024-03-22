Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: Misuse of central probe agencies has reached pinnacle, says Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday hit out at the BJP-led Centre over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the misuse of central probe agencies has reached its pinnacle.

Gehlot said it is for the first time in the country that leaders holding constitutional posts are being arrested.

"The arrest of first the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Mr @HemantSorenJMM and now the Chief Minister of Delhi, Mr @ArvindKejriwal is the pinnacle of misuse of central agencies. It is being seen for the first time in the country that leaders holding constitutional posts are being arrested," Gehlot said in a post on X in Hindi.