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Ashok Gehlot fights for his legacy as Congress eyes change in Rajasthan

Gehlot clarified in great detail that he did not rebel against the Congress high command in 2022, when it had wanted him to take over as party president.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 00:26 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 00:26 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsRajasthanAshok Gehlot

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