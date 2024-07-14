Ashok Gehlot resorted to illegal phone tapping to save his govt: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Jodhpur: The BJP on Sunday attacked former chief minister Ashok Gehlot after an audio clip of a conversation purportedly between him and his ex-OSD surfaced online, with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accusing Gehlot of resorting to illegal phone tapping to save his government.

Gehlot's then officer on special duty (OSD) Lokesh Sharma had played the call recording between him and Gehlot at a presser in April, claiming that the clips of alleged telephone conversation between Shekhawat and some Congress leaders on "toppling" the state's Congress government in 2020 was given to him in a pen drive by the former CM.

Sharma is an accused in a case related to the illegal phone tapping registered by Shekhawat in Delhi.