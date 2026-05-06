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Ashok Gehlot slams Rajasthan govt after BJP MLA's 'animals won't eat anganwadi food' remark

The former chief minister of Rajasthan said the remarks by the Gogunda MLA were 'exposing the government's claims.'
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 11:01 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 11:01 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsRajasthanAshok Gehlot

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