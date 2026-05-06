Ashok Gehlot slams Rajasthan govt after BJP MLA's 'animals won't eat anganwadi food' remark

<p>On Wednesday, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashok-gehlot">Ashok Gehlot</a> attacked the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> government over its MLA Pratap Gameti's reported remarks that "even animals will not eat the food provided at anganwadi centres".</p><p>The former chief minister of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Rajasthan">Rajasthan</a> said the remarks by the Gogunda MLA were "exposing the government's claims".</p><p>Gameti had allegedly said at a review meeting in Udaipur, that took place on Tuesday, that even animals will not eat the food provided at anganwadi centres in the state. He said this in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari.</p>.BJP taking out anger on Congress MLAs, hiding failures: Bhupinder Hooda after FIR in rattle incident.<p>"What is happening in the BJP government in Rajasthan? MLAs of the ruling party themselves are exposing the government's claims," Gehlot said.</p><p>He said, "Such a situation, especially in tribal areas, where the health of children and pregnant women is at stake, cannot be tolerated."</p><p>Gehlot said, "On one hand, there are delays in the implementation of schemes, and on the other hand, corruption in the food meant for children? The deputy chief minister Diya Kumari has been shown the mirror by her own people."</p><p>Kumari is also the women and child development minister of Rajasthan.</p><p>In a post on X, with a report of the event attached, he questioned whether there would be any probe into the alleged corruption or if it would continue at the cost of tribal welfare.</p>.Allahabad HC order for FIR against Rahul Gandhi in dual citizenship case surprising, unwarranted: Ashok Gehlot.<p>Tika Ram Jully, the Leader of Opposition, also criticised the government over the issue.</p><p>"Truth comes out on its own, while lies have to be carefully constructed. The BJP MLA rightly said that anganwadi nutrition is being thrown away, and even animals do not eat it," he said.</p><p>Jully added that if ruling party MLAs themselves were compelled to make such remarks in the presence of the deputy chief minister, it indicated failure of the administration.</p><p>"What could be a more shameful example of failure than this 'failed double-engine' government?" he said, claiming that while the government makes big claims about nutrition and development, the ground reality reflects poor quality of food.</p>