Beating the heat: Jodhpur man installs shower on his scooter, goes viral

Over the past few days, there have been hundreds of deaths across India due to extreme heat, prompting many across the country to find novel ways of beating the heat.

One such attempt to stave off the extreme temperatures has caught the attention of the internet—that of a man riding a scooter with a home-made, improvised shower.

In a video that has now gone viral on the internet, a man from Jodhpur can be seen riding a scooter across the city with a home-made shower.