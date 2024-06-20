Beating the heat: Jodhpur man installs shower on his scooter, goes viral

Over the past few days, there have been hundreds of deaths across India due to extreme heat, prompting many across the country to find novel ways of beating the heat.
One such attempt to stave off the extreme temperatures has caught the attention of the internet—that of a man riding a scooter with a home-made, improvised shower.
In a video that has now gone viral on the internet, a man from Jodhpur can be seen riding a scooter across the city with a home-made shower.
The shower, the video shows, draws water from 20 litre jar and pours the same down on the rider's head, keeping him cool as he rides in the sun across Jodhpur.
Since being posted by user fun.with.singh on Instagram, the video has gotten nearly one million likes, and has prompted a variety of reactions, from disbelief to admiration.
"The man rocked people shocked," wrote one user, commenting on the bewildered faces of pedestrians who saw the man ride by.
"Only in India," wrote another user.
India, of late, has been under the grips of a severe heatwave: as of Thursday, at least 110 people had died of extreme heat, while over 40,000 people had suffered from suspected heat stroke.
Published 20 June 2024, 11:17 IST