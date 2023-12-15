Bhajanal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan CM today

Jaipur: The swearing-in ceremony of Rajasthan chief minister-designate Bhajanlal Sharma will take place in Jaipur on Friday.

Along with Sharma, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, who were named as deputy chief ministers in the recently held BJP legislature party meeting, will take oath.

The three will be administered the oath of office by Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda, several union ministers and chief ministers of different states will attend the ceremony in front of the iconic Albert Hall at 12 pm.