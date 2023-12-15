Bhajanlal Sharma assumes office amid vedic chants

All of them were said to be in the race for the post before Bhajan Lal, a first time MLA, was picked for the post in the BJP legislature party meeting on December 12.

After Sharma sat on the CM's chair, Raje put her hand on his head to bless him. In turn, Sharma stood and offered sweets to Raje and others.

Deputy CMs Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, Vasudev Devnani, who has been named as the new Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, and several MLAs and other leaders were also present at the CMO.

Earlier, Deputy CMs Diya and Bairwa also assumed their offices in the secretariat.

Prior to Bhajan Lal assuming office, the department of personnel issued orders to temporarily appoint three IAS officers to the chief minister's office.

T Ravikanth, an IAS officer of 1998 batch was given the charge of principal secretary to the chief minister. IAS officer of 2007 batch Anandhi was given the charge of secretary to the chief minister and 2017-batch Saumya Jha was temporarily appointed as joint secretary to the chief minister.

The officers were also present when the new chief minister took charge.