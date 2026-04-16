Bhayankar, Makkhi, Thana: Rajasthan govt in a bind over alternative name suggestions for students

<p>Rajasthan's Education Department that is seeking to replace unusual or derogatory names given to schoolchildren with meaningful monikers has made some questionable alternative suggestions. </p><p>Among the suggestions are words like Bhiksha (begging) and Bhayankar (scary) made under the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan/a-lots-in-a-name-rajasthan-govt-launches-drive-to-change-student-names-if-derogatory-3967576"> Sarthak Naam Abhiyan initiative</a>, aimed at addressing long-standing concerns that names like "Sheru" or "Shaitan".</p><p>Ironically, this initiative is meant to save students from embarrassment and low self-esteem. "As children grow older, such names sometimes lead to embarrassment and may even affect self-esteem," School Education Minister Madan Dilawar had said, adding that names play a crucial role in shaping personality.</p><p>The aforementioned words are just two among nearly 3,000 alternative names (1,541 for girls and 1,409 for boys) that are to be shared with parents. </p><p>Some other 'names' which have caught the attention of critics are "Kalyugi" (age of darkness), "Makkhi" (fly),"Ugra" (causing fear) and "Thana" (jail).</p><p>Noticing the objections raised by parent groups and academics, the department officials have jumped into damage control.</p><p>"It is not the final list of suggested names. We have noticed several mistakes and a revised list will be issued by the Education Directorate," an official said.</p>.No more Tinku, Chintu, Sheru? Rajasthan wants ‘meaningful’ names for students.<p>"Several of these names are not in general usage. When parents name their children, there is always some reasoning or context behind it," said senior sociologist and former Rajasthan University professor Rajiv Gupta</p><p>Social worker Yashvardhan Singh said the issue is also about cultural roots.</p><p>"In rural areas, children were sometimes given negative-sounding names to ward off evil, especially if they were born after years of marriage or after the death of older siblings... the names suggested in this list appear irrelevant," he said.</p><p>Parent body Sanyukt Abhibhavak Sangh also criticised the move, calling it a diversion from pressing issues such as rising dropout rates and shortage of teachers.</p><p>Authorities said the initiative will be monitored regularly even as the government works on revising the list to align it with its stated objective of promoting dignity and self-respect among students.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>