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Bhayankar, Makkhi, Thana: Rajasthan govt in a bind over alternative name suggestions for students

Ironically, the Sarthak Naam Abhiyan initiative is meant to save students from embarrassment and low self-esteem.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 10:38 IST
India NewsEducationIndiaRajasthanTrending

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