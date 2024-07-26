BJP appoints Madan Rathore as Rajasthan state president, expected to woo OBCs

Jaipur: BJP has appointed Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore as the state president, replacing C P Joshi who offered his resignation after meeting the top brass in Delhi.

Madan Rathore, 69, comes from the RSS stock, hails from Pali and would be the OBC face of the party. He hails from the Ghanchi caste, which is mostly found in Gujarat and Rajasthan. BJP’s focus this time is on the OBC vote bank, which influences at least 82 Assembly seats in the state. OBCs have been demanding an increase in their reservation from 21 per cent to 27 per cent for a while now. The OBC population in Rajasthan is just over 50 per cent. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had talked about a caste census and raising the OBC quota also earmarked an additional 6 per cent for the most backward classes within the OBC.

Rathore has been a two-time MLA from Sumerpur in Pali district and was the deputy chief whip in the House during the tenure of Vasundhara Raje from 2013 to 2018. He is an organisational man and is said to be close to Prime Minister Modi and has worked with many leaders. But he was refused a ticket during the Vidhan Sabha elections in November 2023. Modi is said to have telephoned him then asking him to keep working. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha five months back. Political sources say he lobbied with the Gujarat BJP leaders, which may have worked in his favour.