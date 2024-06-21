BJP draws bouquets & brickbats for 50% quota for Rajasthan women in Grade-3 teacher jobs

Jaipur: While the Bhajan lal Sharma-led BJP government is earning bouquets for its proposal of approving 50% reservation for women in recruitment of Grade III teachers, there is unrest amongst unemployed youths who say the move is not only unjustified but impractical as joblessness amongst men and their population compared to women is much higher in Rajasthan.

The BJP government has approved the proposal to amend the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Act to increase the reservation limit for women from the prevalent 30 per cent to 50 per cent in Grade-III teacher recruitment. This, BJP claims, is as per its party manifesto promise made during the Assembly elections in Nov-Dec 2023.

At present there are 25,000 vacant posts of Grade-III teachers. Grade III teachers in Rajasthan teach basic elements of Maths, English, Science to eight-year-old students. Candidates must be graduates or post graduates from a recognised university with 55 per cent marks. The candidates have to clear an entrance recruitment exam conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.

Although the exam is supposed to be held annually, no exam date has been given for the 2024 recruitment yet. Grade III teachers get a salary of around Rs 48000-Rs 51000 adding various allowances and after a probation period of two years.