BJP has given 'chance' to son of farmer, takes care of workers: CM-elect Bhajanlal Sharma

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister-designate Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday thanked the BJP leadership for giving a 'chance' to the son of a farmer and said the party takes care of its workers.

The surprise choice for the post was announced after BJP MLAs met here and elected the 56-year-old legislator from Sanganer as the leader of its legislature party. He is at present a Rajasthan BJP general secretary.