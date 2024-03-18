BJP likely to declare tomorrow candidates for 12 Rajasthan constituencies going to polls on April 19

Out of these, BJP hasn’t declared the names of candidate in seven seats—Sriganganagar, Jaipur, Jaipur Rural, Jhunjhunu, Dausa and Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, and Karauli-Dholpur.

The BJP has already announced 15 names out of the total 25 on March 2.

Out of these 15, the party has given tickets to leaders from Congress who crossed over recently, namely, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya from Banswara and Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur.

With more Congress ministers crossing over to the saffron party, it is expected that at least one more—Lalchand Kataria—is likely to find a place amongst the candidates.

The Jaipur Rural seat is vacant due to its MP Rajyavardhan Rathore winning the Assembly elections and taking over as a minister in the state government. There are at least three names floating for Jaipur Rural, that of Kataria, Rao Rajendra Singh, a veteran BJP leader, and woman face—Rakhi Rathore.

The Jaipur Lok Sabha seat, which is a BJP stronghold, is ideally considered a Brahmin seat. Former state president Arun Chaturvedi is said to be the frontrunner for this seat, although some say sitting MP Ramcharan Bohra also stands a chance.