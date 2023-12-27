BJP MLAs in Rajasthan throw weight around, vent ire on govt officials

Jaipur: BJP is yet to complete a month in power in Rajasthan and yet its MLAs are throwing their weight around and seemingly acting high-handed with government officials, taking them to task for laxity in work. This over-policing instead of governance may not bode well for the new government, say political analysts.

While Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal MLA Acharya Balmukund had taken on the police for letting vendors sell meat in the open and without licences, Sahada (Bhilwara district) MLA Ladu Lal Pitliya, 52, took on doctors, threatening and cursing them with Corona for not looking after patients properly.

Only two days after the election result, Balmukund’s aggressive stance and provoking statements on meat sellers in the open like “Yeh Kashi hain , Karachi nahi banne doonga,” went viral. While he was hailed by some, he was equally trolled on the social media, making him apologise later for his cavalier approach towards police and people from the minority community.

Meanwhile, during a sudden inspection of a government hospital in Gangapur, an angry Pitliya slammed the doctor present, accusing him of taking money from patients, getting them to do the tests from outside, and the general lack of cleanliness. The doctors' anger has been further provoked by his wish for them to contract Covid-19 and other deadly diseases, claiming that no one would come to their aid if they were to have an accident.