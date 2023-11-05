BJP's Punjab leader Sandeep Dayma fired from party after hate speech on gurudwaras

Dayma, the former BJP candidate from Tijara in the 2018 Assembly election at a public meeting in the town earlier this week said that the Gurdwaras in the region had become “open sores”, which should be uprooted. He said the Alwar MP Baba Balak Nath, contesting the polls on BJP ticket in Tijara would complete the task.



Members of the Sikh community took offence to Dayma's remarks and held protest demonstrations in Tijara and Jaipur and demanded action against him. Tijara Returning Officer issued a notice to the BJP leaderand asked him to submit his reply.



Dayma later apologised on Thursday by releasing a video in which he said he wanted to refer to Masjid-Madrasa in his speech, but somehow said Gurdwara. “I don’t know how I committed this mistake. I cannot even think of disrespecting Sikhs, who are known to have protected Sanatan Dharma,” he said.