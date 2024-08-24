BJP's substitute candidate for Rajasthan RS seat bypoll Sunil Kothari withdraws nomination

The opposition Congress has not fielded any candidate in this by-election.

The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is August 27. If necessary, voting will be held on September 3, the officials said.

Counting of votes will be held on the same day from 5 pm. The election process will be completed by September 6.

The bypoll is to be held on the seat vacated by the Congress' KC Venugopal, who resigned after being elected as a Lok Sabha member.

The term of membership on this seat will be till June 21, 2026.

There are a total of 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan. At present, the BJP has four seats and the Congress five.