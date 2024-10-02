Bomb threat to railway stations, other places in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

<p>Jaipur: A letter threatening bomb blasts at several railway stations and religious places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh was received at the Hanumangarh railway station, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Additional SP, Hanumangarh, Pyare Lal Meena said the letter was delivered by post to the Hanumangarh station master and the local police was informed on Tuesday evening.</p>.<p>"It was threatened in the letter, which was in the name of Jaish-e-Mohammed, that the railway station and places in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Bundi, Udaipur, Jaipur will be blown up by bombs on October 30," he said.</p>.<p>The sender also threatened bomb blasts at religious places in Rajasthan as well as in Madhya Pradesh on November 2.</p>.Madurai schools including a Kendriya Vidyalaya receive bomb threat on email, students sent back home .<p>Jaish-e-Mohammad is a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation.</p>.<p>Meena said personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP), local police and BSF have conducted a search.</p>.<p>A case has been registered with the GRP police station and efforts are underway to track the sender.</p>