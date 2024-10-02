Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Bomb threat to railway stations, other places in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

Additional SP, Hanumangarh, Pyare Lal Meena said the letter was delivered by post to the Hanumangarh station master and the local police was informed on Tuesday evening.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 09:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 09:35 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshRajasthanBomb threat

Follow us on :

Follow Us