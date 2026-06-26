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Breaking old custom, 13-year-old girl declared heir to erstwhile royal family in Rajasthan's Pali

The ceremony, held at the historic Kherwa Fort which is believed to date back to the 17th century, drew hundreds of villagers and onlookers.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 15:29 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 15:29 IST
India NewsRajasthanRoyal FamilyTrending

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