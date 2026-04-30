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Car catches fire on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan, five of family burnt alive

The incident took place near Maujpur on Wednesday night when the victims were returning from a pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 06:09 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 06:09 IST
India NewsRajasthanFireExpressway

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