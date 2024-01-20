Catch 'pran prathistha' live on big screens in temples across Rajasthan

Temples all over the state have been instructed to be cleaned under the 'Swachch Teerth Abhiyan' and decked with flowers. All BJP leaders are performing their 'swachhata' duties across temples in the city and outside for the past few days.

The lighting up of the temples should be done with eco-friendly earthen and cow dung diyas. A special 'aarti' would have to be conducted along with distribution of special 'bhog' or 'prasadi'. Banners and posters would have to be put up around the temples so that devotees know the schedule and participate wholeheartedly.

The district administrations have been asked to distribute prizes to the two best decorated temples at the sub-divisional, divisional and district levels, Dr Bharati Dixit, District Collector, Ajmer informed Deccan Herald.

About the live telecast, she said the arrangements have to be made wherever possible.

PVR officials also confirmed to DH that tickets for the 'pran prathistha' are available right now and one can purchase them online or at the counter.

Temples throughout Rajasthan are competing with each in terms of decoration and holding unique ceremonies to welcome Ram Lalla.

Jaipur’s famous Moti Doongri Ganesh Mandir would be lit up accompanied with fireworks.

A 35 feet prototype of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir is being set up in the city's sprawling Ram Niwas Bagh, which houses the Albert Hall Museum. Now, the devotees would be further enthralled with 11,000 diyas and a drone show which would create a silhouette of Lord Rama.

Jaipur’s City Palace would organise a Ram durbar with lights and flower decorations. The nearby temples Pratapeshwar Mahadev temple and Brijnidhi temples would witness special fireworks.

The Mahadev idol in Tarkeshwar Mandir would be bathed with 51 litres of milk, the idol would be adorned with gold and silver jewellery and at least 51000 diyas would light up the premises.

Jaipur’s historic Govind Devji temple would see 3100 diyas lighting up the temple premises with a special Ram Durbar aarti.

Sriramchandraji temple in the Hawa Mahal area would also set up a selfie point for devotees along with live telecast of the ceremony.

Most temples will also conduct the recitation of 'Sundarkand' and 'Hanuman chalisa'.