CBI arrests inspector, middleman for taking bribe in Rajasthan

<p>New Delhi: The CBI has arrested an inspector of the Central Bureau of Narcotics posted in Rajasthan and a middleman for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs three lakh for disposal of a case against a medic and his clinic, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>Inspector Adarsh Yogi posted at Chittorgarh had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from the medic for disposal of a case against him and his clinic, they said.</p>.<p>The demand was later brought down to Rs three lakh which was to be paid to a middleman Keshav, the officials said.</p>.<p>The medic approached the CBI with a complaint where the primary allegations were verified and a trap operation was planned, they said.</p>.<p>The CBI arrested Keshav red-handed taking the bribe of Rs three lakh on behalf of the inspector from the complainant during the trap, the officials said.</p>.<p>The agency also arrested Yogi in connection with the case, they said.</p>.<p>The CBI conducted searches at the premises of arrested accused in Chittorgarh and Bikaner during which several incriminating documents were found, the agency spokesperson said.</p>