ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
CBI arrests inspector, middleman for taking bribe in Rajasthan

The CBI arrested Keshav red-handed taking the bribe of Rs three lakh on behalf of the inspector from the complainant during the trap, the officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 08:49 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 08:49 IST
India NewsCBICrimeRajasthanNarcotics

