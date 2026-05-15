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CCPA slaps penalties on two coaching institutes in Rajasthan for misleading advertisements

Both institutes have been directed to immediately withdraw the offending advertisements and ensure full disclosure in all future promotional material.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 12:45 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 12:45 IST
India NewsRajasthanNEETJEEAdvertisementcoaching institutesCentral Consumer Protection Authoritypenalties

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