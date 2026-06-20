CEC Gyanesh Kumar interacts with 700 BLOs and supervisors in Jaipur, tells 'Efforts underway to improve electoral process'

<p>Jaipur: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/election-commission-was-is-and-will-always-be-with-the-voters-cec-4018590">Gyanesh Kumar </a>on Saturday interacted with around 700 booth level officers (BLOs) and supervisors in Jaipur and said efforts are being made to improve the country's electoral system.</p>.<p>The interaction was held at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in the city's Sitapura area and was attended by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan">Rajasthan </a>Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan and other election officials.</p>.<p>Kumar said that the Election Commission (EC) is committed to strengthening democratic institutions, with the national poll body working to improve the electoral process, and ensure greater efficiency and reliability in election management.</p>.SIR in Karnataka | How to protect your vote? Civil society group in Bengaluru shows the way.<p>The CEC also appreciated SIR-related activities and described the state's performance as commendable.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters after the programme, Kumar said the interaction provided an opportunity to engage directly with BLOs and supervisors and discuss the ways to further improve electoral processes.</p>