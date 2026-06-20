Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

CEC Gyanesh Kumar interacts with 700 BLOs and supervisors in Jaipur, tells 'Efforts underway to improve electoral process'

The CEC appreciated SIR-related activities and described the state's performance as commendable.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 09:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 09:35 IST
India NewsRajasthanJaipurChief Election Commissioner

Follow us on :

Follow Us