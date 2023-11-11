Modi govt stands for 'beti bachao', Gehlot govt for 'rapists bachao', alleges BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday hit out at the Rajasthan Congress government over the rape of a child allegedly by a policeman, saying while its government at the Centre believes in 'beti bachao' (save daughter) the dispensation led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stands for 'rapists bachao.'

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla cited a number of cases of atrocities against women and children, including those involving police and other government officials, to allege that rapists have 'high confidence' in the poll-bound Rajasthan.