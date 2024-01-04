Change of government in Rajasthan puts Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme card holders in limbo

Jaipur: Patients with Rajasthan’s flagship Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme guarantee card are now clueless about the card’s usefulness at hospitals, especially the private ones, who are refusing treatment as they wait for their reimbursements from the government.

Priyanka Barman, who works as a household help, used the Insurance card to get her son treated at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital last July. She now wonders if the card can be useful again. She has heard that with the change of the government, the card has lost its utility. And that she would again have to do the camp rounds to get the new one. Her Bhamashah card made during Vasundhara Raje’s tenure is inoperative.

Most people from the deprived sections of the society are now fed up with making and renewing guarantee cards although they are touted as the government's massive social security initiatives. “I am thoroughly disgusted with new schemes, new cards every time after government changes. And this has been happening in Rajasthan for the last 25 years. Each time both Congress and BJP come to power, they change names and provisions of the scheme. And we have to stand in line every time, leaving our daily wage work,” says Radhey Mohan, a security guard.