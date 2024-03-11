Rajasthan MP Rahul Kaswan quits BJP, joins Congress

Rahul Kaswan, Member of Parliament of Rajasthan's Churu constituency have announced his departure from the BJP and will be joining Congress.
In a message posted in Hindi on X, Kaswan said that he is resigning the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the post of Member of Parliament due to political reasons.
"All Bharatiya Janata Party, I express my gratitude to National President Shri J P Nadda ji, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and Shri Amit Shah ji, who gave me the opportunity to serve the Churu Lok Sabha family for 10 years," he wrote.
Soon after, he joined the Congress:
He thanked Churu Lok Sabha family for giving valuable support, cooperation and blessings.
More to follow...
(Published 11 March 2024, 08:02 IST)