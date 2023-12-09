JOIN US
Home

Class 10 student hangs self at home in Rajasthan's Kota

The reason behind the suicide by the class 10 student of a government school is yet to be ascertained.
Last Updated 09 December 2023, 13:28 IST

Kota: A 15-year–old schoolgirl allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room in Bapu Colony here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Nikita Koli returned home after school Friday afternoon and went to her room, where she hanged herself from a ceiling fan with her 'chunni'.

Bhawani Shankar, the girl's father, was at work when he got a call from his landlord informing him about the incident.

Nikita was rushed to MBS Hospital where doctors declared her dead, he said.

The reason behind suicide is yet to be investigated as no suicide note was recovered from her room, Assistant Sub Inspector at Kunhari Police Station Kartar Singh said.

Nikita's body was handed over to her family members after post mortem, he said.

(Published 09 December 2023, 13:28 IST)
