CM Bhajanlal Sharma receives death threat from prisoner lodged in Rajasthan jail

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma received death threat from a prisoner lodged in a jail in Dausa district on Sunday.

According to police officials, the accused is said to have called the police control room around 2 am and threatened to kill CM Sharma. The police traced the location from where the call was made, which turned out to be a jail in Dausa.

After a thorough search of the jail premises by both Dausa and Jaipur police the accused in jail was found to be a native from Darjeeling. The accused confessed to having issued death threats. He is being questioned further, said Anil Tank, IG, Jaipur range.