CM Bhajanlal Sharma receives death threat from prisoner lodged in Rajasthan jail

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma received death threat from a prisoner lodged in a jail in Dausa district on Sunday.
According to police officials, the accused is said to have called the police control room around 2 am and threatened to kill CM Sharma. The police traced the location from where the call was made, which turned out to be a jail in Dausa.
After a thorough search of the jail premises by both Dausa and Jaipur police the accused in jail was found to be a native from Darjeeling. The accused confessed to having issued death threats. He is being questioned further, said Anil Tank, IG, Jaipur range.
Police officials said that the accused might have called after taking some medicine which usually makes him act strange. His mental health is being assessed, said police officials.
However, at least 10 other mobile phones were recovered from Dausa jail premises after a thorough search by the police.
This is the second time that the Chief Minister Sharma has received such a threat. Six months back, he had received another such death threat from another prisoner lodged in Jaipur’s Central Jail, who was jailed under the POCSO act. He had also called the police control room and later switched off his mobile. The police could, however, trace him out.
Published 28 July 2024, 16:32 IST