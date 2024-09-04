Saffron-coloured bicycles to schoolgirls is latest flashpoints in BJP-Congress tussle in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Political parties in Rajasthan are now sparring over the changing colour of bicycles given to school-going girls, reflecting the pretentious importance it attaches to girls’ education even as a recent study provides empirical evidence that cycling to school improves access to education.

Recently, Rajasthan’s Education Minister Madan Dilwar announced that the colour of bicycles distributed to Class IX girl students in government schools will switch from black to saffron. The black-coloured bicycles were given to schoolgirls during the previous Congress regime in the state.

Although Dilawar claimed no special reason for changing the colour of bicycles, he pointed out that the previous BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje also distributed free saffron-coloured cycles. The saffron colour is usually associated with the right-wing BJP. Incidentally, the Congress government had changed the colour to black.

As Opposition cried hoarse over the unnecessary change of colour, BJP state president Madan Rathore hit back on Wednesday. "Why does Congress have an aversion to saffron colour? Saffron is symbolic of bravery, sacrifice, energy and valour. And Congress even fears saffron in its dreams while we will go from strength to strength,” he asked.

He also accused Congress of changing names of schemes and projects on coming to power.

When questioned about the expenses involved, he said that the Congress government should have been questioned when they changed the colour of cycle to black from saffron.