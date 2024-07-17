Communal tension in Rajasthan's Baran after Ganesh temple's dome found displaced

However, following negotiations between representatives of Hindu and Muslim organisations of the city in the presence of Baran Collector Rohitashv Singh Tomar and SP Rajkumar Choudhary, the Hindu outfits agreed to let 10 of the 11 authorised Tazia processions to pass through the same route, while the route of one Tazia was altered through Sarafa Bazar from Chomukha Bazar.