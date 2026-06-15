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Congress has not shed Emergency mindset, it will ban rivals if voted to power: BJP on Gehlot's remarks

'Ashok Gehlot's statement makes it clear that the Congress is anti-democracy. The Gandhi-Vadra family is the biggest threat to Indian democracy', BJP's Pradeep Bhandari said
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 12:04 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 12:04 IST
BJPCongressAshok GehlotIndira GandhiEmergency

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