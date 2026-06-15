Congress has not shed Emergency mindset, it will ban rivals if voted to power: BJP on Gehlot's remarks

<p>New Delhi: The BJP on Monday slammed senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot's remarks about banning the saffron party, alleging that the opposition party still suffers from an "Emergency mindset" and poses a threat to democracy.</p>.<p>At a programme in Jaipur on Sunday, Gehlot, the former Rajasthan chief minister, accused the BJP of practising politics in the name of religion and claimed that if former prime minister Indira Gandhi were in power today, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan/if-indira-gandhi-were-pm-today-she-would-ban-bjp-ashok-gehlot-4038873">she would have banned such a party</a>.</p>.<p>Reacting sharply, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said Gehlot's remarks show that the Congress has not learnt any lessons from the Emergency under Indira Gandhi.</p>.Ashok Gehlot slams Rajasthan govt after BJP MLA's 'animals won't eat anganwadi food' remark.<p>"Ashok Gehlot's statement makes it clear that the Congress is anti-democracy. The Gandhi-Vadra family is the biggest threat to Indian democracy... If Congress comes to power, it will impose an Emergency and destroy democracy," Bhandari said in a video post on X.</p>.<p>He alleged that the Congress continues to justify the Emergency instead of apologising for it.</p>.<p>"Congress has not learnt from the Emergency even today. Instead of apologising for imposing the Emergency, it continues to eulogise it," he said.</p>.<p>The BJP spokesperson further alleged that the opposition party would not hesitate to impose another Emergency if it returns to power.</p>.<p>"Congress leaders are saying that if the party returns to power, it can again impose an Emergency. This shows that the Congress still carries the Emergency mindset," he said.</p>.<p>Bhandari also accused the Congress leadership of seeking to suppress political rivals. "Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and the Gandhi-Vadra family want to ban political rivals. Congress believes in suppressing opposition voices and weakening democracy," he alleged.</p>.<p>"The people of the country understand this political conspiracy of the Congress. That is why they have kept the party in the opposition," Bhandari said.</p>.<p>Another BJP national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, also attacked Gehlot, stating that his remarks reflect the party's "emergency and intolerant" mindset toward Hindutva and Hindus.</p>.<p>"Hindutva has been defined as a 'way of life' by the Supreme Court. However, the Congress party -- which has essentially transformed into the Muslim League Congress -- now wants to ban the political expression of Hindutva and Hindus?" he posted on X.</p>.Ashok Gehlot fights for his legacy as Congress eyes change in Rajasthan.<p>Referring to eras of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, Gehlot said Congress has historically fought against a united opposition and that the current political situation demanded a broader opposition front against the BJP.</p>.<p>"Had a leader like Indira Gandhi been in power today, she would have banned a party like the BJP. You cannot run a political party on the basis of Hindutva and religion. The Constitution does not permit politics in the name of religion," Gehlot said.</p>.<p>Gehlot voiced concern over "deteriorating" democratic environment in the country and accused the BJP of pursuing divisive politics.</p>.<p>"We have to save the country and save democracy. In my 50 years of political life, I have never seen such a dangerous atmosphere," he said.</p>.<p>Gehlot alleged that the ruling party's policies are weakening the country and promoting religious polarisation. </p>