Congress names Tika Ram Jully as LoP in Rajasthan

Jully was a state minister in the Ashok Gehlot Cabinet, later he was promoted to the Cabinet rank as the minister of Social Justice and Empowerment and Jail. He first became a legislator in 2008 and then in 2018. He has been working to make the Congress strong at the organisational level.

Jully is said to be close to Alwar royal family scion and Congress leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh. A close confidante of Rahul Gandhi, Jitendra Singh may have had a role to play in making Jully the Opposition leader.

The leader of the Opposition gets the same facilities as a minister of Cabinet rank.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated Jully on X handle, hoping he would bring up the issues concerning the welfare of the people of Rajasthan. Jully also shared the news on his 'X' handle.