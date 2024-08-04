Court sentences 17 people for stripping woman in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Nearly a year after a 20-year-old pregnant woman was stripped and paraded naked in Rajasthan, a district court has sentenced 14 men, including her husband, to seven-year imprisonment while noting that it was a "heinous crime" similar to the one committed in Manipur Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pratapgarh, Ramkanya Soni on Saturday also sentenced three women involved in the case to five-year imprisonment, Special Public Prosecutor in the case, Manish Nagar said.