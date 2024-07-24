Cow smuggler shot dead while being chased by police in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A pickup van driver allegedly smuggling cows was shot dead in the early hours of Wednesday by another group of suspected bovine smugglers in Rajasthan's Deeg district, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar Meena said the incident occurred around 2 am, adding that police had information that two men were smuggling cows in a pickup van.

As a police team gave the vehicle a chase, the occupants of the pickup truck opened fire at it, he said.