Days before NEET entrance, 20-year-old aspirant kills himself in Kota; 8th suicide this year

Jaipur: A 20-year-old NEET aspirant hanged himself in Kota, days before the medical entrance exam scheduled for May 5. This is the eighth case of suicide in Kota this year.

The student, Sumit Panchal, a resident of Haryana's, was residing in a hostel for the past one year. He was preparing for the NEET exam in Kota’s Landmark City in Kunhadi region, the police said.

According to cops, the incident took plac on Sunday, when he was not seen after lunch. When he did not respond to his parents’ call, they phoned the hostel warden who called the police and broke the room door open and found him hanging from the ceiling fan. No suicide note has been found.

Police are not able to say whether he was under stress because of the impending exam.

The police say they were informed around 9 pm on Sunday. The police say they did not find the anti-hanging device in the room, which has been made mandatory by the district administration.