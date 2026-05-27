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Demolish all illegal structures within 15 km of international border: Amit Shah during security review meeting in Bikaner

Shah urged to frame a 360-degree security cover for every border district involving citizens, state machinery and security agencies.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 09:28 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 09:28 IST
India NewsAmit ShahRajasthanCrimesSmugglingNarcoticsillegal buildings

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