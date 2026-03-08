<p>Jaipur: Doctors at the state-run Sawai Man Singh hospital in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jaipur">Jaipur </a>have successfully performed a complex laparoscopic surgery on an 11-year-old boy suffering from a rare congenital diaphragmatic hernia, hospital authorities said.</p>.<p>The child, a resident of Alwar, had been suffering from breathlessness and chest pain for the past two months, with symptoms worsening while walking or running.</p>.<p>He visited the hospital’s outpatient department (OPD) around two weeks ago for consultation, following which a detailed investigation revealed that he had a congenital diaphragmatic hernia – a condition present since birth.</p>.Rajasthan: Nine-year-old girl dies while playing in school; doctors suspect cardiac arrest.<p>Due to a defect in the diaphragm, the muscle that separates the chest and abdominal cavity, nearly 70 per cent of the liver, along with the gallbladder and a large portion of the intestines, had shifted into the right side of the chest cavity, the hospital said in a statement.</p>.<p>"As a result, the right lung had become severely compressed, preventing adequate expansion. The child had effectively been living with the function of only one lung," it said.</p>.<p>Congenital diaphragmatic hernia is a rare condition, and is usually found on the left side of the body. Right-sided cases are extremely uncommon, making this case particularly challenging from a surgical perspective, it added.</p>.<p>"Considering the severity of the condition, surgery was planned. Conventionally, such cases require large surgical incisions by opening the abdomen and chest, or through a large incision in the back (via laparotomy or thoracotomy),” the statement said.</p>.<p>However, in this case, the surgical team decided to perform the procedure laparoscopically, which is technically much more demanding, it added.</p>.<p>The entire surgery was performed through only three small incisions, and all the displaced organs were carefully repositioned into the abdomen.</p>.<p>"Seven days after the operation, the child is completely healthy," the statement said. </p>