ED makes 9th arrest in 2022 senior teacher exam paper leak case in Rajasthan

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Thursday it has made the ninth arrest in connection with its money laundering investigation linked to the 2022 senior teacher second-grade competitive examination paper leak case in Rajasthan.

In a statement, it said Anita Kumari alias Anita Meena was taken into custody on Wednesday and produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Jaipur.

The court sent her to ED custody for two days, the federal probe agency added.