ED makes third arrest in Rajasthan's Jal Jeevan Mission 'irregularities' case

Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate has made a fresh arrest in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme being implemented in Rajasthan.

Mahesh Mittal, proprietor of Shree Ganpati Tubewell Company, was taken into custody on Wednesday. He was produced before a court that sent him to ED custody till June 24.

The central agency early this week had arrested Padamchand Jain, proprietor of Shree Shyam Tubewell Company.