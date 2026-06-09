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Eight burnt alive in fire at cracker godown in Jaipur

The fire erupted in a small house in Ayesha Nagar Talai colony, where firecrackers were allegedly kept, they said.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 17:01 IST
India NewsFire AccidentRajasthanJaipurBurnt Alivecrackers

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