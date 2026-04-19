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Eight-year-old boy prevents child marriage of his friend in Rajasthan's Bundi

District Childline Coordinator Ramnaryan Gurjar, along with case worker Archana Meena, reached the spot and found that an eight-year-old Class 5 girl was set to be married off.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 16:13 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 16:13 IST
India NewsRajasthanchild marriage

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