Ex-CRPF officer arrested for manhandling Rajasthan MLA in Jaipur

Jaipur: A former CRPF officer was arrested here Thursday after he allegedly manhandled Congress MLA Rafeek Khan while he was holding a meeting at his residence, police said.
Vikas Jakhar, who alleged that the MLA had been harassing his wife, was caught and thrashed by people present at Khan’s home in Adarsh Nagar area in Jaipur.
Jakhar, a Shaurya Chakra recipient, was stopped before he could attack Khan, who is the MLA from Adarsh Nagar and the chief whip of the Congress in the Vidhan Sabha.
SHO of sadar police station Balbir Kaswan said that Jakhar, an assistant commandant of CRPF, reached Khan's residence where he was holding a meeting.
Kaswan said Jakhar grabbed the MLA by his collar during a heated argument with him. Before he could attack Khan, people present there caught him and thrashed him, he said.
The SHO said Jakhar, a resident of Jhunjhunu, resigned from the CRPF in 2021. "He has alleged that the MLA was harassing his wife, therefore he acted in a fit of rage," he added.
Published 29 August 2024, 11:54 IST