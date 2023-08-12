Ex-IPS officer pressured Dalit man to file harassment FIR against Cong MLA, officials: police

Two weeks after an FIR was lodged against Congress MLA Gopal Meena and five police officers for harassing a Dalit man here, officials Friday dismissed the allegations as “false” and “baseless”.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the the FIR was registered at the behest of a ex-IPS officer Navdeep Singh to mount pressure on police to close a case registered against him in a land-related dispute, Rajasthan Police said in a statement issued here.